Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

