Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

