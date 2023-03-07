Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

AMH stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

