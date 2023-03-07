Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DexCom were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,122 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

