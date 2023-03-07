Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Loews were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Loews by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.7 %

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of L stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

