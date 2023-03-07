Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.61. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.