Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $228.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.73. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.