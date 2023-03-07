Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

