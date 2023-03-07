London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 13,035 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

TWLO stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

