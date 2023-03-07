Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 952,740 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vita Coco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 169,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.03. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ira Liran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

