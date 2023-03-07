Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 97,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

