Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 442.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,894 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.38% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

REYN stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

