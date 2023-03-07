Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of Moelis & Company worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,391,703 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.