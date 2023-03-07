Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PLAY opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,859.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

