Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $15.75 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 616,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,729,892. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

