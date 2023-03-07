Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $26.51 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

