Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 18,439 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.23% of Agilysys worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Stories

