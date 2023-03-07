Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 83,697 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Napco Security Technologies worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

