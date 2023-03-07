Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

