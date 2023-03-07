Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 905,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Down 3.7 %

About Cameco

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

