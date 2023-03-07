Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,458,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.96% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $357,031.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,328 shares of company stock worth $14,463,738 in the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

