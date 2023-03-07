Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.38

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.37.

Lovisa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Lovisa alerts:

Lovisa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of July 3, 2022, the company operated 629 retail stores, including 44 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Canada, Spain, and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.