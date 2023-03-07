Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 520,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,758,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.12. The company had a trading volume of 602,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,544. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average is $201.51. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

