Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.30. 1,225,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average is $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.