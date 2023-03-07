MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$675,233.32 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Julian Biggins sold 154,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.93), for a total value of A$675,233.32 ($453,176.72).
Julian Biggins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Julian Biggins 52,702 shares of MA Financial Group stock.
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38.
MA Financial Group Increases Dividend
MA Financial Group Company Profile
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.
