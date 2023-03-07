MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$675,233.32 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Julian Biggins sold 154,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.93), for a total value of A$675,233.32 ($453,176.72).

Julian Biggins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Julian Biggins 52,702 shares of MA Financial Group stock.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

MA Financial Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.