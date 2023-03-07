MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.37. 354,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 552,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

