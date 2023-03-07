MAGIC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $131.01 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006120 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $289.65 million and $131.01 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,674,541 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

