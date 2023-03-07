MAGIC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.19 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $288.84 million and approximately $125.19 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,673,617 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.