Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $40.10 million and $55,987.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00039655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00220286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,471.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001199 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,986.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

