Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 1,299,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,432,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

