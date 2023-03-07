Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $189.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.