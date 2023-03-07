Marshall Wace LLP Buys 20,629 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

