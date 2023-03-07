Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 589.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Celsius worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of CELH opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

