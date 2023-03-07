Marshall Wace LLP Has $20.56 Million Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 1,317.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.