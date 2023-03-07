Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,239 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

