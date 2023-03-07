Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

TSE MRE opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,695. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

