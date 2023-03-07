Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $53.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

