Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells $76,327.93 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 2,573,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
See Also
