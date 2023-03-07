Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells $76,327.93 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 2,573,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

About Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.