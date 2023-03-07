McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.23% of McDonald’s worth $15,591,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 55,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 7,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 118.6% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.46. 683,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.67. The company has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.