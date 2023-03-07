Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

