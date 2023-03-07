MELD Price Reaches $0.0167 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market cap of $26.16 million and $1.59 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,853,683 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01581459 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,648,767.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

