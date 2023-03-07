Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,943,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.