Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Up to $184.90

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.90, but opened at $189.00. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $187.91, with a volume of 6,793,403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $168.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,553.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,240 shares of company stock worth $12,217,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

