Michael B. Mcguinness Purchases 17,500 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 1,239,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,029. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $779.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About iHeartMedia

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

