Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 9,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

