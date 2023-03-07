Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $663.44 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00425480 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.51 or 0.28755756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,009,890,173 coins and its circulating supply is 860,193,558 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,009,622,332.8400393 with 859,506,674.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.81846041 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $20,353,232.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

