Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLYS. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Analyst Recommendations for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

