Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLYS. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
