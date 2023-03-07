Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.70. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 93,876 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last 90 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

