Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Trimmed by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,067 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 5.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.84% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $194,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. 26,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,699. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $90,823.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 in the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

