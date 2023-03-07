Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Plans $0.24 Interim Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50.

Insider Transactions at Monadelphous Group

In other news, insider Robert Velletri 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Featured Articles

